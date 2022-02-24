A man in a pink shirt decided to show off some cool moves out of the blue as his peers looked on in admiration and disbelief

The guy breaks it down to a dope beat and makes sure to rhythmically move his hips from side to side before showing off his twerking skills

He is soon joined by his peers who matched his amazing energy as social media users felt the vibe through their screens

A video of a guy breaking it down, to the surprise of his peers, had the internet shook. The unknown man yeets his shoes before taking centre stage and showing off some smooth hip movements.

The guy twerks his way to the ground as a few ladies decide to join in and copy his cool moves. He ends his awesome dance break by laying on his stomach and performing a laid-down version of twerking.

The video has gained a massive 234 000 likes on TikTok after it was shared on the popular app by @frck.uniq. The pure confidence oozing from the guy in pink has gained the approval of many cyber citizens.

Cyber citizens lived for the dancer's energy

@Captain Ahab said:

"He's even got the facial expressions correct. A keeper."

@Elecktralittle wrote:

"He’s going to all the cookouts and BBQs."

@Jon L shared:

"I love it when we can just share beautiful amazing culture with each other."

@Emi commented:

"Yaaaaaas! Incredible."

@Lazola Lala responded with:

"Lmao. The glasses. Ai man! Get it, Garry!!!"

@Joy_Kenny added:

"This gives me joy."

