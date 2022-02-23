A feel-good post on Twitter inspired many South Africans as a young man tweeted about how bright his future looks

Tweeps congratulated the young man on his achievements as a physiotherapist but got it wrong as the man says he hasn't graduated yet

Twitter users wilfully ignored his undergraduate claims and continued to praise him on his qualification

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A young man in a medical uniform took to Twitter to profess about what life has in store for him. He alludes in his post to how promising his future looks, a fact that got people responding with comments of congratulations.

Tweeps applauded him for his physiotherapist qualification and pointed out how one could never tell what a person is capable of by simply looking at them. Many were inspired by him, even dubbing him "Comrade".

South Africans continue to congratulate a young man on becoming a physiotherapist even after he said that he hasn't graduated yet. Image: @AwaGumede/Twitter

Source: Twitter

SA ignores the guy when he says he hasn't graduated yet

The viral tweet of the young man in his work apparel was liked over 1 900 times. In it, he rectifies the notion that but tweeps still keep sending congratulatory messages.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The messages came in forms of memes showing surprise and others showing respect. @Your_Miss_B even went on to say:

"Haaaa. We laugh with physiotherapists Kante ❤️‍"

Complimenting him on his career choice, @oscar_blaauw said:

"You chose a career field that's very intact with you character and lifestyle. Good move. You won't have regrets."

@comradify even honoured him with "Comrade" status:

"No way this is DJ Mahoota": Fans slam clip of flashy man mistaken as the star

In yet another case of mistaken identity, Briefly News reported that entertainment blogger Musa Khawula may want to hire some Mzansi tweeps as his fact-checkers after his recent blunder. The pop culture aficionado shared a video of a man ostentatiously emptying a bottle of alcohol onto his expensive watch and claimed it was DJ Mahoota.

As soon as the tweet hit, fans argued against his caption, especially because one cannot see the man’s face. Many were even shocked to see the post pointing out that the behaviour was very off for someone who is in Mahoota’s standing.

Some fans even took it upon themselves to find evidence that confirmed that the video wasn’t of the DJ. Others also slammed Khawula for posting such without verifying his information.

Source: Briefly News