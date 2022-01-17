A popular celeb blogger shared a video of a man showering his luxury timepiece with a bottle of expensive champagne last night and claimed it was DJ Mahoota

Fans of the musician were up in arms as they contested that the entertainment business veteran would act that way, suggesting that the showy gent wasn’t the beloved musician

Some netizens even went as far as to confirm that the person in the clip was not Mahoota, slamming the pop culture commentator’s research skills

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula may want to hire some Mzansi tweeps as his fact-checkers after his recent blunder. The pop culture aficionado shared a video of a man ostentatiously emptying a bottle of alcohol onto his expensive watch yesterday and claimed it was DJ Mahoota, writing:

“DJ Mahoota out last night.”

Mzansi netizens confirm that DJ Mahoota is not the man in a clip doing the rounds on social media. Image: @VetkukvsMahoota/Twitter and @djmahoota/Twitter

As soon as the tweet hit, fans argued against his caption, especially because one cannot see the man’s face. Many were even shocked to see the post pointing out that the behaviour was very off for someone who is in Mahoota’s standing.

Some fans even took it upon themselves to find evidence that confirmed that the video wasn’t of the DJ. Others also slammed Khawula for posting such without verifying his information, dubbing him by ripped off news sites’ names as a way to insult him.

See how the netizen’s tweets have played out on the social media platform until now in the recounts below.

@Solphendukaa argued:

“No way this is Dj Mahoota.”

@Imsollyntuli contested:

“This guy is just posting without verifying his info!! This isn't Mahoota!”

@Nic0Milan suggested:

“Mahoota is a bit old for such shenanigans”

@TheEazyEd added:

“This is not Mahoota wena News23.”

Oskido tells MacG he gave DJ Zinhle a R200k push present, Mzansi reacts to the Podcast and Chill moment

In more veteran DJ stories, Briefly News recently reported that Oskido made waves for his high levels of generosity. The producer proved that he really does take care of his own after making sure that DJ Zinhle was well-taken care of while starting her family.

The mother of two was given R200 thousand by Oskido to cover all of her baby needs. The Twitter streets went wild after Oskido hopped on MacG's Podcast and Chill and spoke about how he reacted to the news of DJ Zinhle's first pregnancy.

The producer told the podcaster that when Zinhle told him that she was expecting, his first thought was to make sure that the DJ would not have any financial stress. DJ Zinhle may be signed to Oskido's record label but the two share a friendship that expands far beyond work.

