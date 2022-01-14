Oskido had the internet stunned when he revealed that he gave DJ Zinhle a sizey cheque to keep her going when she was preparing to have her first baby, Kairo

The musician shared the news of his large cash gift with MacG on Podcast and Chill , where he explained the reasons behind the generous gift

Peeps flooded the web with their thoughts about the producer's move, raving about Oskido setting the standard for GOAT status

Oskido is making waves for his high levels of generosity. The producer has proven that he really does take care of his own after making sure that DJ Zinhle was well-taken care of while starting her family. The mother of two was given R200 thousand by Oskido to cover all of her baby needs.

Oskido confirms he gave DJ Zinhle R200k to support her during her first pregnancy. Image: @oskidoibelieve and @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

The Twitter streets are going wild after Oskido hopped on MacG's Podcast and Chill and spoke about how he reacted to the news of DJ Zinhle's first pregnancy. The producer told the podcaster that when Zinhle told him that she was expecting, his first thought was to make sure that the DJ would not have any financial stress.

DJ Zinhle may be signed to Oskido's record label but the two share a friendship that expands far beyond work. TimesLIVE reported that in an episode of her reality show, The Unexpected, Zinhle let fans in on the role Oskido plays in her life. The DJ laughed off the R200K gift, saying that the producer was most likely feeling worried about her.

Gushing about Oskido on social media, she wrote:

"Guys. I'm so blessed to have Oskido in my life. We all are."

Many people could not even imagine getting such a gift from a friend and so netizens took to social media to react to the present.

@Hobo_Foundation said:

"This is generous by Oskido, we need more like him. I also hope Oskido paid donation tax of 20% of R100 000 to SARS because if he hasn’t, SARS will be after him after listening to this. Big up Oskido!!!"

@MpapiDaXKid tweeted:

"Goat level."

