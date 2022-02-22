A homely man patted himself on the back for bagging an awe-inspiring milestone as he headed online to flex his boss moves

@justbkay made sure to post a snap of his new abode that left many on the timeline inspired to scoop their own "W's"

Saffas headed to the new homeowner's mentions to pile on the praise as they gushed over the beautifully furnished home

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Another new local homeowner is adding colour to the timeline as he follows in the trail set out by so many others on the Twitter streets.

@justbkay shared a picture of his scenic abode that left many feeling inspired, minus plenty of others who gave off unmissable shades of envy. The excited gent executed the signature "keys in the hands" pose that has become the hallmark gesture for celebrants.

A new homeowner has headed online to flaunt his scenic abode. Image: @justbkay

Source: Twitter

The caption read:

"Bought my first home and moved in this past weekend."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The image gave Mzansi a peek into his fully furnished home and showed off the expansive lounge area that leads to the bathroom.

Comprising a flat-screen TV bedecking a wooden plasma stand, an upholstered L-shaped sofa and pot plants that fill up half the room, the living space appeared as the stuff of dreams most hardworking locals envisage for themselves.

Eager tweeps happily took to the comments section to gush over the mesmerising new home. At the time of publication, the tweet had gathered more than 15 000 tweets.

Saffas gush over lovely scenes

Briefly News takes a look at some of the loudest reactions below.

@Stumzerific wrote:

"What a beautiful place. If I may ask, where do you get your flowers?"

@Daizy_Sehoana said:

"The lighting into this house is to die for. Natural sunlight is everything."

@Softytumy added:

"It is beautiful. I love it. When can I move in?"

Source: Briefly News