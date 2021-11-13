“Unconditional Love”: Big Guy Dances His Heart Out at Wedding, SA Happy for Him

A video of a local man dancing like crazy at his wedding has local social media users talking

The big guy has encouraged SA with his confidence, dancing like a true pro and embracing his chunky physique

Mzansi took to the comments section with lots of sweet comments for our unconventional dancer

A video of one seriously confident guy dancing his heart out at his wedding reception is making the internet go gaga. Even though the groom might be a little heavier set, he's not letting that hold him back and continues to enjoy his big day.

, Twitter user @kulanicool shared the inspiring clip.

"Love always wins," he captioned the post along with a big red heart emoji.

While some social media users were quick to throw shade, criticising the groom for his bigger frame other more positive peeps really enjoyed his display of self-love.

Many peeps felt super inspired too, remembering that love really is out there for all of us- even the oddballs who live proudly.

Check out some of the loving reactions to the clip below:

@10Damzo said:

"BIG fan of this."

@Eircans said:

"Amazing."

@enhle_ngubeni said:

"It’s the towel for me my boy haha."

@moscowdollar123 said:

"He clearly has a big heart for that love."

