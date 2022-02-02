Andrew Crowie is a South African social media user who left many netizens laughing themselves to tears after he sang to his beer

The young man shared a clip of himself lip-synching to a trending sound on TikTok as he lovingly stared at his Black Label

The clip quickly went viral as many cyber citizens couldn't agree more with the song lyrics and the item he sang it too

TikToker Andrew Crowie had locals laughing their socks after he decided to sing to his Black Label beer. The 21-year-old sang along to Yung Lean's Ginseng Strip 2002 while sharing an endearing glance with his beer.

The hilarious post proved just how much Saffas love their Black Label. The video gained tons of views and comments from locals who couldn't agree more with the clip and the song. The lyrics he sang along to are:

"B*tches come and go, bruh, but you know I stay."

The video gained over 139 000 views on TikTok alone:

Social media users relate hard to the love for beer

@Shandre said:

"Tell me you're South African without telling me you're South African."

@Monz wrote:

"Definitely the best one."

@mamakaRainy shared:

"You ate this one."

@Samanthaamyleng responded with:

"You genuinely look in love, happy for the two of you."

@RooibosT commented:

"I want someone to look at me the way you look at that beer."

"Together you make a doctor": Nursing couple's snap has SA showing their comedic side

In other proudly Saffa comedic news, Briefly News previously reported that social media user @bestmvle_Sjava posted a heartwarming picture on Twitter, however, South Africans decided to take a different route.

The picture, which was meant to highlight an adorable bond between a couple, was met with banter by many online users and Saffas have really cracked themselves up.

The picture shows a man and a woman sitting in a car donning their nursing uniforms. The radiating smile on each of their faces makes it hard to believe that anything could get the duo down.

The jabs stem from the fact that both the man and the woman are nurses, leading Saffas to refer to both of them as 'sisters'. The post itself has caught the eye of over 8 000 Twitter users with a few hundred taking the time to leave a comment.

