A picture of a cute couple posted on Twitter by @bestmvle_Sjava has South Africans laughing hysterically

The couple, sitting in a car, are both dressed in their nursing attire and Saffas can't seem to let that slide

The comments section quickly filled up with social media users referring to both the man and woman as 'sisters'

Social media user @bestmvle_Sjava posted a heartwarming picture on Twitter, however, South Africans decided to take a different route. The picture, which was meant to highlight an adorable bond between a couple, was met with banter by many online users and Saffas have really cracked themselves up.

The picture shows a man and a woman sitting in a car donning their nursing uniforms. The radiating smile on each of their faces makes it hard to believe that anything could get the duo down.

The jabs stem from the fact that both the man and the woman are nurses, leading Saffas to refer to both of them as 'sisters'. The post itself has caught the eye of over 8 000 Twitter users with a few hundred taking the time to leave a comment.

This couple set the TL on fire as they wore their nursing clothes and social media users sharing jokes galore. Image: @bestmvle_Sjava

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the post below:

The Trevor Noah living inside these Saffas showed himself

@benny_mab wrote:

"Together you make a doctor."

@dean_dladla asked:

"Do they call each other Sister?"

@TshepoT56670818 shared:

"I just hope that you don't work in the same hospital or clinic! because we don't want to experience Durban Gen in real life!"

@MonMore12 responded with:

"I now pronounce you sisters."

@planetlondi_xo tweeted:

"Gossiping about your colleagues must bang when y’all actually know them."

@_Slogs_ added:

"Sisters by chance, lovers by choice."

