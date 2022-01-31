A video of a hippopotamus running at an insane speed to catch up to a tour boat has left netizens gobsmacked

The mammals, which can weigh up to four tons, are herbivores but do tend to give chase if they feel threatened

The clip shared online of the hippo zooming after the small tour boat resulted in some hilarious comments from a few anxious cyber citizens

Social media account @theglobalanimalsworld had South Africans on the edge of their seats after posting a video on TikTok of an extremely unhappy and quite large hippopotamus chasing a small boat.

The clip, which has garnered more than 23 million views, shows the driver of the boat looking back anxiously as the hippo makes steady ground. The recording was originally shared on Instagram by travel enthusiast @ricardocuca.

While National Geographic reports that hippos are herbivores, they can also match a human's speed on land for short distances if they feel threatened. They are definitely not a creature to be messed with.

A video of a hippo swimming its life away to catch up to a tour boat has scared many netizens. Image: @ricardocuca

Source: Instagram

With over 508 000 likes on TikTok, this is the video that has scared the pants of many:

Social media users shared a few panicky yet hilarious replies

@LM said:

"If the tour guide looks scared, it’s the appropriate time to panic."

@The Jay Salazar shared:

"New fear unlocked."

@user3707560444334 wrote:

"All good until you have a little engine trouble."

@Olivia Anastasia Flynn thinks:

"This genuinely would be my worst nightmare."

@Tricia Girma responded with:

"Yeah so this is going to be a no for me."

@jennyhannar revealed that:

"The look of fear on the driver's face would have made me go into a total panic spiral!"

@Davida Rose added:

"They do not play!!! If they go under the water it’s over for everybody."

Source: Briefly News