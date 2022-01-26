Popular Soweto-based nightclub Konka revealed recently that Grammy Award-winning rapper Drake will not be coming to SA

A post shared on Facebook by an account using Konka's name claimed that the Canadian artist would be at the nightclub with tickets starting at R20 000

While netizens were shocked at the price, many joked about what they would do in order to raise the funds to see Drake live

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Sorry, Drake fans, the world-renowned rapper will not be making his way to Konka. The popular nightclub recently shared a post on Twitter dismissing rumours that the One Dance rapper would be making an appearance.

The rumours reportedly stemmed from a fake post on Facebook using the club's name, which ended up causing a bit of excitement online. The post claimed that tickets would be sold for R20 000 and a VIP ticket would set a fan back R30 000.

Although a lot of shock set in at the exorbitant prices, Konka quickly cleared the air.

Konka has dismissed rumours that Drake will be performing at the popular Soweto-based nightclub. Image: Amy Sussman / Getty Images and @konkasoweto / Instagram

Source: Getty Images

The South African reported that the fake Facebook page boast around 50 000 followers and stated that the 'event' would happen on 10 March of this year. TimesLIVE revealed that Konka dominated trend lists after the fake announcement was made.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Take a look at Konka's tweet dismissing the Drake rumour below:

Netizens joke about the fake Drake post

@mankale4sho said:

"Man I was ready to put in the extra work."

@ReighNay shared:

"I was ready to sell my heart."

@AndileAugustin wrote:

"I was about to borrow money from my snake, anyways, I will wait up until you invite him."

@Tshenol27897358 responded with:

"But I already booked a table mos. A gentleman by the name of Thabiso assisted me..."

@Christ_Ownr tweeted:

"If you fell for this, you deserve to be scammed..."

@jeffrey_blak shared a broken heart emoji with:

"I was about to book a VIP table."

School children recreate Konka with DJ Black Coffee and the man himself loves it

In other Konka-related news, Briefly News previously reported that going all-out, school children used their imaginations to recreate DJ Black Coffee’s set at Konka Soweto. The lit music event left many raving about it on social media and these school children must have caught wind of it.

Social media user @Humbu30 shared the sweet clip on the TL, showing the amazing work these kids did. From fake lashes made from paper to a whole DJ deck, they missed no finer detail. The kid who played the role of Black Coffee was something else though. 10/10.

After being tagged multiple times, Black Coffee himself watched the clip and was living for the energy the kids created. Others also took to the comment section to share their thoughts and they were not vibing with school children pretending to be at the groove.

Source: Briefly News