TikToker Krystiana and her loving husband showed off the awesome things that they have in their modern home

The couple displayed their fingerprint-lock door, elevator, basketball court and remote-controlled toilet

Social media users were curious about what the couple do for work that allows them to live such a life of luxury

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Content creator Krystiana and her hubby gave social media users an inside look at their modern home. The title of the video reads, 'Things in our house that just make sense'. From a fingerprint door all the way to a remote-controlled toilet, their house has it all.

Peeps were left dumbfounded by the fact that the couple have a whole elevator and basketball court in their home. While some netizens joked about emergency toilet issues, others asked the couple what they do for a living that allows them to afford such luxuries.

Krystiana said her husband works in finance and stocks. There also seemed to be a bit of jealousy floating around in the comments section of her TikTok as a few netizens just couldn't believe the awesome things they have in their family home.

This family lives in a luxurious home that features a basketball court and elevator. Image: @krystianatiana

Source: Instagram

Take a look at their viral TikTok post below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users shared jokes about the smart home

@Linn Eriksson said:

"My phone can't even read my fingerprint... I be locked out so often."

@Patricia and Michell shared:

"Imagine losing the toilet remote."

@edits2468.10 wrote::

"You guys called me poor in 5 426 different ways."

@Ricardo Ferreira commented:

"If you ever need a dog. I can bark."

@Ken responded with:

"I'm gonna have to rip that toilet seat open if it's urgent then."

@Cop added:

"Just imagine when the power goes out, lol."

Yoh: Stunning Limpopo mansion built in a local village has Mzansi impressed

In other news about fancy homes, Briefly News previously reported that a picturesque Limpopo residence certainly dazzled Mzansi. Snaps of the sweet pad went viral on social media and were shared by Twitter user @kulanicool

The stunning mansion is reportedly located in Makumeke Village, Limpopo. It features a glamourous front driveway with captivating exterior windows. The big home is definitely a rarity in the small villages of Limpopo.

Pictures of the perfect home sparked an interesting conversation on social media. While some users commented that such a fancy home would be far too expensive in places like Johannesburg, others commended the builder for choosing to invest in hometown property.

Source: Briefly News