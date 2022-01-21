A post by popular Facebook page Travel Junkie has peeps spooked with their promotion of a clown-themed motel

The motel, located in Nevada, is just walking distance from a cemetery which simply adds to its scary reputation

Images of the motel show the premises covered in clown-themed decorations, mannequins and eerie costumes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

An incredibly creepy motel in Nevada, USA, has online users spooked with their clown-themed environment. The motel's online presence on Instagram gives peeps a sneak peek into what they can expect if they were to book in.

Those who are brave enough to step inside the eerie motel can look forward to bone-chilling images of clown mannequins and framed photos. The motel's scary vibes are amplified by a cemetery which is located right next door.

A recent Facebook post by Travel Junkie, a popular travel-themed page, highlighted the creepiness of the motel with a few pictures of the premises.

This scary clown motel next to a cemetery in the US has left peeps with the heebie-jeebies. Image: Travel Junkie

Source: Facebook

Facebook users who commented on the post are more than happy to share their opinions in the comments section, far away from the terrifying motel.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Peeps are seemingly not comfortable with clowns

Karen McClain Tolley said:

"The motel is creepier than the cemetery! I use to live next to a cemetery they were very quiet neighbours..."

Jordy Elizabeth spoke about a popular TV show:

"This is where 'Ghost Adventures' investigated and they caught some weird stuff! Definitely haunted."

John Lilly shared:

"Hell no, eff that. I hate clowns as it is but this is just too much, especially since it’s in the middle of 'Courage the Cowardly Dog' nowhere."

Vicki Pulford added:

"My worst nightmare. I wouldn’t go here if you paid me!"

'Gave me sleepless nights': Creepy coffin-sink stirs up hilarious reactions

In other unsettling news, Briefly News previously reported that @AdvoBarryRoux had black-Twitter abuzz after sharing some hilarious snaps of a coffin-inspired bathroom sink. The spooky appliance definitely had locals questioning the gothic design aesthetic.

From the snaps, it's clear the scuttle has more than enough room to fit a body very cosily. All the bathrooms former charm is certainly lost once the gruesome discovery is made, and many spooked social media users remarked that they could not possibly see themselves using the bathroom in the evening.

Shocked Mzansi social media users took to the comments section sharing their silly reactions to the post.

@Nkuli_McG hilariously wrote:

"Imagine brushing your teeth after spending the night and you hear "uqeda I Colgate wena"

Source: Briefly News