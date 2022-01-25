A bunch of school children decided to recreate a groove where "DJ Black Coffee" had the crowd going wild

Social media user @Humbu30 shared the clip on Twitter, telling peeps to look out for the Black Coffee part

While Black Coffee himself felt it was a vibe, others were not pleased to see school children aspiring to be at the groove

They might not be old enough to attend the club, but that doesn't mean they can’t recreate it. Going all-out, school children used their imaginations to recreate DJ Black Coffee’s set at Konka Soweto.

School children recreated a groove DJ Black Coffee performed at and people have mixed feelings about it. Image: Twitter / @Humbu30 and @RealBlackCoffee

The lit music event left many raving about it on social media and these school children must have caught wind of it. Social media user @Humbu30 shared the sweet clip on social media, showing the amazing work these kids did. From fake lashes made from paper to a whole DJ deck, they missed no finer detail.

The kid who played the role of Black Coffee was something else though. 10/10.

Mzansi and DJ Black Coffee react to the school children’s recreation clip

After being tagged multiple times, Black Coffee himself watched the clip and was living for the energy these kids created.

@RealBlackCoffee said:

Others also took to the comment section to share their thoughts and they were not vibing with school children pretending to be at the groove.

@mr_shimmy said:

“It’s really sad to see bro. Worse this are primary school kids and already wishing to be at Konka. But the content is good yone but eish it’s sad.”

@LungaAkaSibu said:

“So we teaching our younge girls to aspire to being slay queens and oGirl bama bodlela at konka?Kids in model C schools are playing chess, swimming and reading Harry Potter! Even if this was for L.O. we should teach our girls to have bigger dreams, not konka man!”

@melvinshivambu said:

@Shonny_SA said:

