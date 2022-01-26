A sweet video of a cute bathing baby has left people all over the world contemplating baby-making

Social media user @Lilblackbabies shared the precious clip, showing the baba getting his/her hair washed and loving it

People were instantly broody after watching the video and took to the comment section for reassurance

No matter how tough you think you are, watching cute clips of babies will make anyone turn to mush. A viral clip of a baby getting bathed has left many wanting one themselves.

Social media user @Lilblackbabies left people broody after posting the cutest clip of a baby bathing. Image: Twitter / @Lilblackbabies

Source: Twitter

Nothing better to make you broody than a cute baby! You can go from wild and free to baby-trapped in just a couple of seconds, they have magical powers.

Social media user @Lilblackbabies shared a clip of the cutest little baby laying in the bath getting his/her hair brushed and washed. Ugh, if anything can kickstart your ovaries, it’s this!

People swoon over the heart-smelting baby bathing clip

This clip finished people, leaving them in a puddle of mush. Some had to close the tab or they were about to become parents, lol. People flooded the comment section, expressing how cute the clip is and how it has made them want a baby or to add another to their clan.

Take a look at some of the comments

@JUST_Refiloe said:

“I’m blocking you, this is a viral PR campaign. Where can I get one for myself ”

@Lala_Mabasa said:

“One won’t hurt right?”

@minxy_menzi said:

“Babies’ PR team works overtime because I’m convinced ”

@ThulaniSundu said:

@Tsebo_Odyssey said:

