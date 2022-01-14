Internationally acclaimed US festival organisers released their full roster for this year’s extravaganza and one of our very own was spotted making a comeback on the list

The We Dance Again hitmaker acknowledged the awesome news on his Instagram stories and reposted a fan’s story that revealed Sampa the Great would also represent Africa with him

These amazing homegrown artists will perform alongside mega-headliners Swedish House Mafia, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Ye

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Coachella festival organisers shared the official list of artists set to show off their talents at the 2022 event yesterday. Several Mzansi citizens took note of a familiar name on the American-based celebration’s selection, with one sharing the DJs accomplishment on her IG story.

Black Coffee will make his mark on the Coachella stage once again this April. Image: George Pimentel/Getty Images and @realblackcoffee/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The netizen’s post caught Black Coffee’s attention as he reshared her proud celebratory moment. In the post, fans could see that the South African superstar would have another amazing African artist, Sampa the Great, by his side. Part of the caption read:

“Woah, what a lineup!”

The poster shared on Coachella social media pages shows that Kanye, Swedish House Mafia, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles will headline the events this year. Other amazing artists include Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Ari Lennox.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The award-winning DJ and producer, who recently shared that he performed in Mexico and Colombia this weekend, has graced the Coachella stage before. Fans of the star shared their reactions to the news on Twitter. See the comments below.

@Thabo_Ramphisa wrote:

“Coachella journey continues”

@LesediSelepe10 exclaimed:

“Represent Represent!!!”

Black Coffee honoured as a 7-year-old song ‘Inkodlo Kamashimane’ made for his dad features in new ‘Matrix’ movie

In more celebratory Black Coffee stories, Briefly News previously reported that he shared excellent news with fans last month, showing that 2021 was an amazing career year. The acclaimed DJ disclosed that one of his songs was featured in The Matrix Resurrections.

A day after the movie hit cinemas, Black Coffee let his followers know that Inkodlo Kamashimane, a track dedicated to his father, made it onto the movie soundtrack. He noted that he was taken aback by the selection because of the tune’s origins.

Black Coffee shared that he had produced the seven-year-old banger as a tribute to his late father in the year he passed away. For this reason, the Grammy-nominated musician poured his heart out on social media, writing:

“7 years ago after losing my father I made a song dedicated to him. Humbled beyond belief to be wrapping up 2021 with this song, ‘Inkodlo Kamashimane,’ being featured in the new @TheMatrixMovie RIP Mashimane #GodsVeryOwn”

Source: Briefly News