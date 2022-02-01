Hilarious Video Shows Buff Dad's Fancy Footwork After Stepping on a Snake: “That Shook Him to the Core”
- A wife shared video footage of her husband occidentally stepping on a snake at the front door of their home
- In the clip, the man is seen carrying a baby before he gets a big fright and makes a unique scream and dance
- The hilarious post has over 10 million views on TikTok and has been quite a cracker for many online users
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
A woman shared a funny video of her husband getting the fright of his life after accidently stepping on a snake.
The funny footage sees the man approach the entrance of the doorway while holding a baby before he quickly jumps up in a fright and screams. One user even joked that it sounded like he was yodelling.
The video which has 10 million views, was posted by @savanawesselssavanawessels on TikTok which she captioned:
“Husband walked out of the front door to a surprise. Not so big and tough now are we.”
Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!
Peeps share a chuckle
Check out some funny comments on the viral video:
Curtis Young said:
“That shook him to the very core and made him turn into happy feet.”
user5671765113269 commented:
“He literally went straight into speaking tongues!”
6_1beast reacted:
“That’s the tough guy dance.”
eeee_vonn said:
“The baby flopping around has me in tears!!!”
Leslie Texan girl replied:
“Sounds like he is yodelling, lol!”
Morgan Camille Lavanh wrote:
“Lol, not the dog running back for it...”
Virgora said:
“Man got so scared, forgot to speak English.”
Feisty 2.2m black mamba gives Nick Evans a scare
In more slithering snake stories, Briefly News previously reported that KZN’s very own ‘black mamba catcher’ Nick Evans is at again and this time it was at a Bellair, Durban home after it was discovered in a shed on the property.
“After some searching, without success, I was sure it had exited the shed through one of the many gaps, and into the bush next door. But, just as I was about to call it quits, I moved something, and a head appeared. The mamba was in an old hide box!” said Evans.
He explained that he attempted to slowly drag the box into a more open position, but the mamba explosively shot out of there, giving him quite the fright. Fortunately, he managed to quickly pin it down.
Source: Briefly News