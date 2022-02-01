A wife shared video footage of her husband occidentally stepping on a snake at the front door of their home

In the clip, the man is seen carrying a baby before he gets a big fright and makes a unique scream and dance

The hilarious post has over 10 million views on TikTok and has been quite a cracker for many online users

A woman shared a funny video of her husband getting the fright of his life after accidently stepping on a snake.

A funny video of a dad stepping on a snake while holding his baby left online users in stitches. Image: @savanawesselssavanawessels / TikTok

Source: UGC

The funny footage sees the man approach the entrance of the doorway while holding a baby before he quickly jumps up in a fright and screams. One user even joked that it sounded like he was yodelling.

The video which has 10 million views, was posted by @savanawesselssavanawessels on TikTok which she captioned:

“Husband walked out of the front door to a surprise. Not so big and tough now are we.”

Peeps share a chuckle

Check out some funny comments on the viral video:

Curtis Young said:

“That shook him to the very core and made him turn into happy feet.”

user5671765113269 commented:

“He literally went straight into speaking tongues!”

6_1beast reacted:

“That’s the tough guy dance.”

eeee_vonn said:

“The baby flopping around has me in tears!!!”

Leslie Texan girl replied:

“Sounds like he is yodelling, lol!”

Morgan Camille Lavanh wrote:

“Lol, not the dog running back for it...”

Virgora said:

“Man got so scared, forgot to speak English.”

Feisty 2.2m black mamba gives Nick Evans a scare

In more slithering snake stories, Briefly News previously reported that KZN’s very own ‘black mamba catcher’ Nick Evans is at again and this time it was at a Bellair, Durban home after it was discovered in a shed on the property.

“After some searching, without success, I was sure it had exited the shed through one of the many gaps, and into the bush next door. But, just as I was about to call it quits, I moved something, and a head appeared. The mamba was in an old hide box!” said Evans.

He explained that he attempted to slowly drag the box into a more open position, but the mamba explosively shot out of there, giving him quite the fright. Fortunately, he managed to quickly pin it down.

