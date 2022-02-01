A 2.2-metre black mamba was caught in Bellair, Durban after it was discovered in a shed on a private property

Snake rescuer Nick Evans admitted that the catch proved to be challenging as the reptile was well hidden and quite feisty

He managed to successfully spot and pin the snake down, making it the second black mamba rescue in the residential area

KZN’s very own ‘black mamba catcher’ Nick Evans is at again and this time it was at a Bellair, Durban home after it was discovered in a shed on the property.

Nick Evans caught a 2.2-metre-long black mamba in Durban recently. Image: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer / Facebook

“After some searching, without success, I was sure it had exited the shed through one of the many gaps, and into the bush next door. But, just as I was about to call it quits, I moved something, and a head appeared. The mamba was in an old hide box!” said Evans.

He explained that he attempted to slowly drag the box into a more open position, but the mamba explosively shot out of there, giving him quite the fright. Fortunately, he managed to quickly pin it down.

The venomous reptile measured around 2.2 metres long. This is the second black mamba Evans has caught in the area.

Saffas applaud the brave snake catcher

Evans shared the rescue on his Facebook page and online users were left amazed at his snake handling skills.

Karen Moodley wrote:

“Awesome job once again Nick, love the narration.”

Dejon Nell reacted:

“Dude! Love your work. Thanks for sharing.”

Melody O'Reilly said:

“Yoh, better save your number, I got frogs breeding in my back yard, they crock loud whole night. Maybe you should come catch some to feed your snakes.”

Sharman Collins commented:

“It amazing how they can fit it to such a small breeding box.”

Mona Hoffman Ujoodha replied:

“They are lightning fast......glad you are safe.”

Lucky Ngcobo wrote:

“New name...Nick "Black Mamba" Evans. I haven't heard any living person on this planet who has dealt and caught so many mambas as much as you do. As far as I can remember. This is a record breaking to me. Keep safe brother as you always do.”

Nikeel Maharaj reacted:

“Wow, you are like the Cesar Millan of snakes.”

