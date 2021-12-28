Another mamba was caught in a KZN home on Sunday, 26 December after it was spotted behind a couch while a woman was resting in her lounge

Durban snake rescuer Nick Evans wasted no time responding to the call and was able to make a quick catch of the 2.3-metre specimen

Evans reminds the public to be careful and mindful of mambas as they are not out to attack people but can be provoked

Another black mamba slithered its way into a KZN home recently but thankfully snake rescuer Nick Evans was available to save the day. He received the call about the unannounced visitor on Boxing Day, Sunday, 26 December.

Snake rescuer Nick Evans safely captured a 2.3m black mamba (left) that was found behind a couch in a KZN home. Image: Nick Evans / Facebook

Evans shared that a lady had been relaxing while sitting on a chair, with her feet up when suddenly, a large snake slithered out from behind the couch that her feet had been on.

“Somehow, she didn't fall over backwards. I'd expect most people would. I raced over,and thankfully, the snake had stayed behind the couch and made for a quick and easy catch. About a 2.3m specimen,” he said.

In his Facebook post, Evans said the domestic worker in the home had unknowingly been cleaning around the couch a short while before the snake was seen.

“The mamba may not have been there during that time, although it easily could have. If it had been, it shows that these snakes aren't out to attack people, a point I keep making. I see so many cases where mambas could easily have bitten someone, but they choose not to. I suspect it came in to take a break from the hot sun or strong wind," he said.

Snake lovers, nature enthusiasts and admirers of Evans work shared their comments on and reactions to the post:

Vicki Hill said:

“That’s always my biggest fear as our doors are always open front and back. Well done, Nick.”

Christoffer Halling responded:

“Good we have you, Nick! Mambas are fantastic, but this is a bit too close.”

June Welch reacted:

“Well done Nick. Happy New Year.”

Doreen Sizani commented:

“That would have surely given me a heart attack on the spot.”

Hazel Claassen replied:

“Gee whiz, anything else but a mamba under my feet.”

Faye Angela Dean said:

“No, I would have been petrified. Too close for comfort.”

Heidi du Plessis commented:

“I am starting to think there is a snake pandemic or rather mamba pandemic as I have never heard of so many snakes caught in one year. I might be wrong but the amount of mambas around is nerve racking. You are flipping good to catch them.”

