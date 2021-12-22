Nick Evans has caught another snake and this time he had to be up by dusk to catch the slippery fella

Evans caught the 2.2metre black mama at a house in Westville in Durban and described the catch as easy

Social media users reacted fondly to the daily activities of the snake rescuer and questioned how many snakes he had caught this year

Nick Evans is pictured with the black mama he caught in a Durban neighbourhood. Image: Nick Evans/ Facebook

Snake rescuer Nick Evans of Durban got a slithering surprise at the crack of dawn when he nabbed a black mama.

Evans said the catch took place in Dawncliffe in Westville and that he had tried to capture the same snake before.

“When I arrived, I was worried about my chances of getting it. It could easily have shot down the bank into the bush, because it could see me coming from a good 15m to 20m away."

Social media users were amazed at the amount of snakes he has caught this year and commented on the latest picture he posted.

He said he approached the catch very stealthily so as not to scare the creature off.

“I approached slowly. It's head was raised, and watching me intently. I thought it would turn and dart off at any second, so I decided to run at it, which I did.”

He said the catch was pretty seamless.

"Not too big a mamba. About 2.2m. It was warm to the touch, after basking. Thanks to the homeowners for calling."

Stanton Naidoo added:

“How and when do you release your grip on the mamba when putting it into the bag. Educating people on this would be great TIA."

Antoinette Thato Makatile Warden said:

“It's unheard of, anyone charging at a mamba. Even MrMamba was shocked himself. Love it!!”

Linda Park said:

“Be very interested to hear your mamba total at the end of the month. Looks to be a record?”

Carolina Van Heerden reacted :

“Again an easy catch...I'm sure the mamba was doing some vitamin D...well done Nick.”

Charmaine Hogan Archak commented:

“Nice clean catch for a change - no demolition or getting dirty/wet required.”

