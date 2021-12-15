Nikita Rampersat of Durban took to social media to thank a man who returned her handbag after she left it at a restaurant

Rampersat was overwhelmed by the kindness of the man named Lucky and praised him for his honesty

Social media users reacted positively to the good deed commenting that trustworthy people are hard to find

Lucky returned Nikita Rampersat’s bag to her after she forgot it at a restaurant in Durban. Image Facebook/ Nikita Rampersat

A Durban woman has been blown over by the kindness of a Good Samaritan.

Nikita Rampersat said she was at Windmills in Nottingham Road having lunch when she left her handbag behind.

“I carelessly left my handbag in the restaurant. Not really having any need for anything in my handbag throughout the day, I only realised that I had left it behind once I got back to Durban at about 5pm. I was convinced it was gone forever. I tried contacting The Windmills yesterday and unfortunately it was after closing time.”

Rampersat said good fortune shined on her when a worker at the restaurant aptly named Lucky found the bag and informed the owner.

Rampersat said Lucky saved her from forking out money to replace the contents of her bag.

“I can't tell you guys what an amazing feeling it is. The thought of cancelling cards and so on, was so daunting. But Lucky saved me all the trouble.”

She said when we put good out there into the world, it finds its way back to you.

Social media users were overwhelmed by the heart-warming tale.

Michele Plint Amey said:

"Awesome place to stop. Staff friendly, food is great and the pies are the best ever. So glad your story had a happy ending. Thank you Lucky. Need more people like you.”

Margaretha Combrinck said:

"Great feel good story. Love it ... I always believe there is more good in the world . We normally only hear about the bad."

Dawn Van Rooi said:

"May God Bless you abundantly your honesty in life will reward you every day you might own that Windmill Restaurant Lucky all the best for you."

Natalie Hulshof Archer said:

"The service and friendliness at The Windmills is always amazing. Every time we stop there we are amazed at the friendliness. I'm so glad you could get your bag back.”

Another user praised Lucky for his honesty.

Thabang Tshepiso Masemola said:

"The did was great, Lucky we appreciate you brother but the wording is even touching "when we put the good out there, it will always find its way back to you... No one could have said this better."

