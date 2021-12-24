Willie Labuschagne took to social media to thank two police officers who helped him and his fiancée when their two tyres burst

The future-husband said their front and back tyres burst outside Witbank after they drove over a huge pothole

Labuschagne and social media users were overwhelmed by the amount of Christmas cheer the two officers showered the pair with

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A couple were rescued by two police officers who helped them after their tyres burst due to a pothole. Image: Willie Labuschagne/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

A couple hit a bump in the road while travelling to Mpumalanga and were saved by the men in blue.

Willie Labuschagne was travelling with his fiancée Shani Dreyer and when they reached 40 kilometres out of Witbank, they hit a huge pothole which resulted in both the left front and back tires bursting.

“Two minutes after we pulled over a police van with these two great officers stopped to assist us. Officers Evans and Linda took both our flat wheels and rims and went to the nearest place that was able to assist with some tires and after a while they came back, and we put back the wheels and were on our way again.”

Labuschagne posted it on the #imstaying Facebook group and received scores of positive feedback from peeps online.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Visendren Naicker said:

“Well done officers!”

Tammy Govender said:

“Well done. God bless the good policemen and women, who go beyond the call of duty to assist the public.”

Fernando John Engelbrecht said:

“Now this is what I love to read. We have so many good police officers in SA, they should be celebrated as they a credit to the force. Wonderful.”

Mamahase Mohale reacted:

“That's great, we are proud to have police officers of their magnitude even these days. May the good lord bless them and their families.”

Michael Read said:

“Well done Saps members. You are really an asset to the police. God bless you abundantly.”

Mimi Faria said:

“I too have had a cut tyre by a sharp object on the road and was assisted brilliantly by two (male & female) Police of the Boscombe Police Station. There are outstanding elements in our Police, Force giving the public a sterling job.”

Labuschagne added:

“A reason why I am staying. We are so grateful for the assistance we got... Without them we would probably still have been there stuck next to the road. We made it safe to Free State!”

Viral video shows hero cop saving a little girl from drowning

Briefly News also wrote about a video which shows a policeman jumping into a flowing river to save a little girl who went missing from her home while playing with the son of her mom’s friend.

Sergeant Setjakadume Thobejane took off his uniform and jumped into the river the Blesbok River near Slovo Park, Springs in Ekurhuleni, to save a three-year-old girl, who held on for dear life or the water would have washed her away.

According to the Springs policeman, when he and his two fellow officers, Sergeant John Nkuna and Constable Solomon Mtshweni, found the little girl, she was wet, cold and crying.

The stream was so strong, Nkuna and Mtshweni had to hold Thobejane’s clothes so that he had something to hold onto while trying not to be swept away.

Source: Briefly News