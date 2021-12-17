Mzansi was abuzz after an emotionally moving photo of a group of car guards praying was shared on the #ImStaying Facebook page

The post has gained much love and support from South Africans who shared how grateful they are for car guards and their services

Floods of positive reactions, thanksgiving and kind words were shared online by young and old

A photo of a group of car guards joint together in prayer before they being their day is doing the rounds on social media and Mzansi is loving it.

Car guards are seen gathered in prayer before they start their day.

The photo, posted on the #ImStaying Facebook group, has gained traction and adoration from many South Africans who are grateful for these everyday heroes who work tirelessly to keep a watchful eye on cars and surroundings.

The heartwarming image is a reminder of the humanity that exists in our beautiful country.

Mzansi is impressed with a photo of a group of car guards united in prayer ahead of their work day.

People shared their kind words and comments on the post:

Rajini Maharajh reacted:

"Thank you Shireen Ebrahim. This warmed my heart this morning. Absolutely proud of this beautiful country of ours. #ImStaying"

Nonhlanhla Mlahleki shared:

"Praise God, we are in safe hands."

Stoppa Mabula commented:

"These guys are exposed to danger every minute, especially this time of the year. We should keep them in our prayers. God bless them."

Sharon Whitaker said:

"Such a wonderful sight. God bless the all and thank you for sharing."

Phindi Moloi said:

"May the good Lord bless them as they are also working hard to feed their families."

Carin Pulaní Smit said:

"Love this, all companies who have prayer meetings before they start the day are blessed!"

Mary Malisa Ntsieni reacted:

"God bless and protect them."

Good Samaritan: Boy, 8, aptly named Christian spreads Christmas spirit among homeless

Briefly News recently reported on an 8 year old boy who opened his heart to the homeless by gifting them with Christmas care packages.

Zach McDonald told his mother that he would like to gift more than one person this year. His mother, Tanielle Lloyd, took to social media to detail her son’s philanthropic journey.

“After two months of preparation and planning, having companies eagerly jump on board to donate prizes so we could run a raffle to raise more cash to purchase goodies, Zach’s savings jar became fuller, and the donations were rising. We purchased the goodies and started filling our drawstring bags for those that need it. This little boy’s face was priceless so many times through this journey.”

Source: Briefly.co.za