Zach McDonald, 8, of Cape Town has opened his heart to the homeless by gifting them with Christmas care packages

His mother Tanielle Lloyd is extremely proud of her son and says, “We are doing a fine job raising him”

Zach managed to hand out 122 care packages to the homeless and they have labelled him a “Man of God”

Zach McDonald, 8, has gifted 122 care packages to the homeless in Cape Town. His mother Tanielle Lloyd has supported her son every step of the way. Image: Tanielle Lloyd/ Facebook

An eight-year-old Cape Town boy has opened his heart and savings jar to make Christmas a little merrier for the less fortunate this year.

Zach McDonald told his mother that he would like to gift more than one person this year. His mother Tanielle Lloyd took to social media to detail her son’s philanthropic journey.

“After two months of preparation and planning, having companies eagerly jump on board to donate prizes so we could run a raffle to raise more cash to purchase goodies, Zach’s savings jar became fuller, and the donations were rising. We purchased the goodies and started filling our drawstring bags for those that need it. This little boy’s face was priceless so many times through this journey.”

His doting mother added:

“We reached 122 care packs and are super chuffed with the fact that, this means Zach was able to gift not one but 122 people and make their Christmas a little happier. These are everyday things that are taken for granted by those who can purchase them on a weekly basis, for those that cannot these 'everyday things' are so much more than that.”

Lloyd said her son was over the moon when he handed out the gifts to the homeless.

The young lad received a touching note from someone he had gifted.

“My boy thank you, God bless you, you are a true Man of God.”

She said:

“The fact that my son is already doing so much good and wanting to continue to do as much as he can to help change the world, and to help those that are less fortunate than himself reassures me that we are doing a fine job raising him and cannot wait to see what the future holds for our little boy.”

Zach is not resting on his laurels and started to save up for next Christmas.

His mother wrote:

“Zach has yet again started saving for his next gifting which we are going to be doing something a little different. Makes my heart so extremely happy knowing that this was not something that Zach has been taught with age, this is something that he was born with, a kind and pure heart and we will back him up, support and encourage him."

Social media users praised the boy calling him a “one special little human”.

Adeline Swanson said:

“Zach you are a little angel. Tanielle you are an amazing role model. God bless you. Stay safe and have a blessed Christmas.”

Deline VD Westhuizen reacted:

“On behalf of the recipients of the gift pack, again thank you Zack and family for having such big hearts.”

Jennifer Almeida added:

“Zach you are one special little human. You certainly have made many people feel so special with your beautiful kind heart and special note. They will never forget this kind gesture. God bless young man.”

Natasha Brehem said:

“Zach is a beautiful human being! Well done on raising such a caring and generous boy!”

