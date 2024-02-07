This university babe is all ready to tackle res life thanks to her mother who made sure she’ll be well-fed

TikTok user @tanatswanicolee shared a video showing the big food shop her mom did before she went back to university

People flooded the comment section, sharing how they wish their parents would have done the same for them

This young woman is ready to tackle the year at university, and her mother made sure that she would be well-fed. Sharing a video of the food haul her mom did for res, sis got people talking.

This young woman is blessed with a mother who makes sure she will always be fed. Image: @tanatswanicolee

Source: TikTok

Res life can be tough, especially in South Africa. Some people cook all their meals in basic appliances, some that are not normally used for cooking, and what they are able to make is impressive.

Mother does major res food shop haul

TikTok user @tanatswanicolee is beyond grateful for the generosity of her mother. Sharing a video showing the major food haul she did before going back to res, the babe got over 300k views across both posts.

She explained that her mother does this to save her money, and she is grateful. They bought things like pasta, oats, cook-in sauces, rice, long-life milks, all things that will last and be a good bulker for any meal.

Take a look:

People share amazement in mother’s generosity

Many people took to the comment section to let the girl know how lucky she is. Most parents fail to even send money, let alone a food stash fit for a res queen.

Read some of the comments:

phindulomulaudzi1 hyped mom:

“She is a Queen”

DMoloi shared:

“You are indeed highly blessed indeed many kids are struggling with no one.”

Slee_M clapped:

“You are blessed, make her proud ”

Sphilzo is blessed:

“My mom also does the same❤ grateful.”

