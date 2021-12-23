Nick Evans was called to catch three Mozambique spitting cobras at a Chatsworth home in Durban

The snake rescuer worked carefully to gain access to the snakes, which had been hiding in a ditch-like area at the residence

He eventually got to one of the snakes, which he discovered was gravid (pregnant) and was 1.5m in length

Last year, Nick had been called to the same residence where he found 19 Mozambique spitting cobras hatchlings in their property

Durban snake rescuer Nick Evans received an interesting call to catch not one but three Mozambique spitting cobras at a Chatsworth residence on Wednesday, 22 December.

Snake rescuer, Nick Evans pictured with a 1.5m long Mozambique spitting cobra found in Chatsworth.

Source: Facebook

“I was amazed! They were apparently stuck in a ditch-like space. Mozambique spitting cobras generally come together to mate in September/October. So to have three at this time of year is unusual. I was intrigued to learn the sexes of the three. Male cobras, from my experience, generally don't get along well, especially when there's a female around,” he said.

Detailing the experience on a Facebook post, Nick said he had to walk around the back of the property, where he noticed the big ditch-like space which wasn’t ideal to trap the cobras.

After removing several concrete slabs from the neglected area he was able to see a tail of a cobra disappear under the slabs.

“Then, we saw another come up the bank. We never saw that one again. We lowered a ladder down, and tried our best to balance it below, and I climbed down. I moved the slabs, one by one, before getting to the last one,” said Nick.

After working strategically to get to the snake, what he describes as an enormous beast eventually came out of hiding.

“I quickly grabbed her, and could tell she was gravid (pregnant). The back half of her was very swollen.”

The snake was just over 1.5m in length and just over a kilogram in weight.

And if that isn’t creepy enough, Nick shared that last summer the same Chatsworth family had 19 Mozambique spitting cobras hatchlings in their property.

“They, thankfully, managed to capture them and relocate them. But I don't think they'd be pleased to have another batch of babies, and they very nearly did!” Nick said.

