A legendary midfielder's natural flair and tactical genius have now been formally recognised by a leading academic institution

Zimbabwean football icon Peter Ndlovu says his fellow Southern African great's exceptional talent and finesse must be studied

The honour acknowledges a career that helped reintroduce South African football to the global stage

Theophilus Doctor Khumalo has received tribute from Zimbabwean legend Peter Ndlovu. Image: Official_TUT

Source: Twitter

Zimbabwean football legend Peter Ndlovu has paid a glowing tribute to Theophilus “Doctor” Khumalo after the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) conferred an honorary doctorate upon the South African football icon.

The recognition represents a formal academic acknowledgement of a playing style that captivated fans across the continent for decades.

Ndlovu took to X to celebrate the achievement of the Southern African football great on 30 April 2026.

The former Zimbabwe Warriors captain addressed the newly honoured academic directly in a heartfelt post.

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The former Mamelodi Sundowns player wrote:

“Congradulations My Brother Dr TDK - Theophilus Doctorson Khumalo on your honorary doctorate. You deserve it My Legend. Mtungwa (clan name).”

He added:

“Actually, your exceptional talent and finess (skill) must be studied.”

Below is the original post:

TUT honorary doctorate recognises Doctor Khumalo's football legacy

TUT confirmed on 30 April 2026 that Khumalo had been awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy in Science, specialising in Kinesiology and Coaching Science.

The institution stated:

“TUT proudly confers an Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy in Science, Kinesiology and Coaching Science, upon Theophilus Doctor Khumalo.

“We celebrate his legacy in SA football and his commitment to inspiring future stars.”

Details published on 28 April 2026 highlighted that honorary doctorates are among academia’s highest honours, awarded to individuals who have made a significant impact on society.

Khumalo, born in Soweto on 26 June 1967, built his reputation at Kaizer Chiefs and played a key role in Bafana Bafana’s 1996 Africa Cup of Nations victory. His career has extended into coaching, analysis, and mentoring young players.

Khumalo reacted to the accolade with characteristic humility. He suggested the honour carried a deeper meaning for young South Africans.

"This is not about me; they are sending a message indirectly to any aspiring youngsters out there that if you focus and respect what God gave you, this is what happens to you without you asking for it," Khumalo said, according to SABC Sport.

Doctor Khumalo honoured after receiving honorary doctorate from Tshwane University of Technology (TUT). Image: Official_TUT

Source: Twitter

A Timely World Cup Inspiration

The ceremony occurred weeks before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. TUT Deputy Chair of the Council Pakiso Motau highlighted the significance of the timing. Khumalo was a member of the first Bafana Bafana squad to play at a World Cup in 1998.

"This is very fitting. In fact, it's not a coincidence; it's meant to happen it's a match made. Maybe this is the football gods speaking to us as a nation through 16-V," Motau said.

Khumalo's decorated career includes over 400 matches for Kaizer Chiefs and 50 international caps. He reflected on the strict upbringing that shaped him.

"Thank you a million to my parents who have guided and supported me. I didn't understand when they were strict while I was growing up in Soweto.

"I thought probably they didn't want me to enjoy my heydays, but now I do," Khumalo stated.

Motau recalled how Khumalo's influence shaped his own love for football.

He noted that his parents constantly spoke about Khumalo while he was growing up, and that everyone wanted to call themselves "Doctor Khumalo" at the time.

The tribute from Zimbabwean great Ndlovu underscores the cross-border respect Khumalo commands across the Southern African football fraternity.

African countries rally behind Gianni Infantino for FIFA presidency

Briefly News also reported that all 54 African countries in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have rallied behind FIFA president Gianni Infantino and endorsed him for another term.

The decision was announced today after CAF held a meeting in Canada.

Source: Briefly News