A Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana icon is set to be honoured by a leading South African university with a rare academic distinction

The recognition will place him alongside top figures in mining and business as part of a special institutional ceremony this week

It adds another milestone to a decorated football career that helped define South Africa’s post-isolation success on the international stage

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Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo is set for a special honour on Thursday, 30 April 2026, when his name will officially be elevated with an honorary doctorate.

Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo is set to be honoured by the TUT with an Honorary Doctorate. Image:@dk_official

Source: Instagram

The former Bafana Bafana midfield maestro, who was celebrated on his birthday in 2025 with a 16V boot by PUMA, is set to receive yet another remarkable recognition added to his already iconic legacy. He was part of the historic 1996 Bafana Bafana squad that lifted the Africa Cup of Nations trophy on home soil.

He will be conferred with a Doctor of Philosophy in Science (Kinesiology and Coaching Science) honoris causa from the Faculty of Science. He is among three prominent South Africans to be honoured, alongside mining entrepreneur Daphne Mashile-Nkosi and business leader Paul Mpho Makwana.

Born in Soweto on 26 June 1967, Khumalo’s rise in football seemed deeply rooted in his family background. He is the son of Kaizer Chiefs legend Eliakim “Pro” Khumalo and grew up immersed in the game before forging his own identity in South African football.

His talent first came to light at Daliwonga High School in Dube, where his close control, vision and attacking creativity quickly set him apart. It was there that he earned the nicknames “Vula-Vala” and later “16V”, which followed him throughout a career defined by intelligence, flair and composure in midfield.

TUT Honorary Doctorate recognition for Doctor Khumalo

Tshwane University of Technology described the honorary doctorate as one of its highest academic honours, awarded to individuals whose impact extends beyond their professional fields. The institution said the recipients reflect its commitment to innovation, social development and national progress.

For Khumalo, the honour adds another chapter to a legacy already cemented on the pitch. From inspiring generations of footballers to becoming one of Bafana Bafana’s most celebrated midfielders, his influence continues to resonate in South African sport.

Doctor Khumalo in action during the World Cup Qualifier against Congo in Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Mark Thompson

Source: Getty Images

Social media reaction to Doctor Khumalo's honour

South Africans took to social media to congratulate Khumalo on his latest recognition.

@7252lopez:

“Mac G must invite this legend. Want to know about his background.”

@KARAB2:

“So what are you going to call him, Dr Doctor Khumalo?”

@Rhoyi_Masoka:

“Dr Doctor Khumalo 😂.”

@dumisani668:

“Dr Doctor Khumalo, wow, legendary 👌.”

@Chafkop1:

“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Mzansi fo sho.”

@Mhlontlo10:

“Mdokies! 🫡💯.”

As seen in the post below:

Doctor Khumalo joins South African captains at a local event

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo joined Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma and Mamelodi Sundowns captain Ronwen Williams at a local media event.

Khumalo, Bavuma and Williams joined forces at the event, much to the delight of local fans who enjoyed seeing some of South Africa’s sporting icons in one room.

Source: Briefly News