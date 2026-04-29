LIMPOPO— Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba threatened to fire officials at the Letaba Hospital on 28 April 2026 over delays in completing and launching the renal dialysis unit. She accused them of setting her up.

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Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba threatened to cancel the contract for the renal dialysis unit at LEtaba Hospital. Image: Officer of the Premier of Limpopo

Source: Facebook

According to TimesLIVE, Ramathuba clashed with hospital officials during an oversight visit at the hospital. Ramathuba slammed the contractor and threatened that she would have terminated the contractor a long time ago. She added that the contractor should have been terminated. She confronted the Deputy Director-General of the department, Dr Palesa Dibakwane-Ntjana, who was present during the visit, and threatened to terminate her contract if she did not terminate the contractor’s contract.

Ramathuba slams officials

According to TimesLIVE, Ramathuba told Dibakwane-Ntjana that when end users complain about contracts not being adhered to, the contractor must restart the process. She said that the contractor was aware that she had given him a deadline of the 15th of the next month.

“I’m personalising it because I’m losing patience. Yesterday we were celebrating Freedom Day. How can you celebrate Freedom Day when you can’t get access to renal dialysis? It doesn’t make sense. It’s impossible,” she said.

Ramathuba's office posted a video of Ramathuba's interaction with the contractor.

View the video here:

She accused Dibakwane-Ntjana of sabotaging her and trying to set her up, and said that she must ensure that the unit is completed. Ramathuba is no stranger to public confrontations. She reprimanded illegal immigrants entering the country on 7 January 2026 when law enforcement officials stopped vehicles transporting Zimbabwean nationals. One of the vehicles contained undocumented foreign nationals, and they were arrested. The driver, who was arrested, apologised, and Ramathuba was unmoved.

Source: Briefly News