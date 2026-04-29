Springboks have been dealt fresh injury concerns after two players went down during a URC clash

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson has issued an early update that raises more questions than answers

There are growing fears over how long the influential scrum-half could be out of action

The South Africa national rugby union team have been dealt major setbacks after injuries to two players during a United Rugby Championship (URC) clash over the weekend.

Cobus Reinach during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa at Principality Stadium on November 29, 2025, in Cardiff, Wales. Image: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

Stormers scrum-half Cobus Reinach picked up the injury during his side’s 48-12 victory over Glasgow Warriors on Saturday, 25 April in Cape Town. The experienced No. 9, who earned his 50th Test cap for South Africa in 2025, is now facing a potentially lengthy spell on the sidelines. Another Stormers back could also miss time due to injury.

Reinach injury blow raises Springboks concerns

While the Stormers moved back to the top of the URC standings with a bonus-point win, Reinach’s absence presents a serious concern. Early assessments suggest he could be out for up to 11 weeks if the damage is limited to a medial ligament.

However, if the injury involves the anterior cruciate ligament, his recovery period could be significantly longer. According to reports from Netwerk24, Reinach may be sidelined for up to three months.

This timeline would likely rule him out of the Springboks’ July Tests against the England national rugby union team in the Nations Championship. His availability for matches against the Scotland national rugby union team and Wales national rugby union team is also in doubt due to the knee injury. The Cape Town-based outfit will be without Reinach for the final two URC round-robin matches and potentially the rest of the season.

Cobus Reinach celebrates scoring his team's second try with teammates Cheslin Kolbe, Damian Willemse and Jasper Wiese during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match. Image: Charles McQuillan

Source: Getty Images

Stormers injury update adds to selection headache

There is further concern for the Stormers after rising talent Markus Muller suffered a fractured finger on debut against Glasgow. The youngster, who was recently invited to the Springboks alignment camp by head coach Rassie Erasmus, could be out for up to six weeks.

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson admitted the situation is worrying. He said he hopes Reinach’s injury is not as severe as initially feared, although he expects to be without the scrum-half for the upcoming tour.

“I don’t think so,” Dobson said when asked if Reinach is okay.

“He is in a brace but has not been scanned yet. I do not see him coming back for a while. That is the truth. I just hope it is not that bad for the Springboks. It is going to put us under a bit of pressure. I thought Cobus played his best game in a while today.”

Springboks star ruled out of the season

Briefly News also reported that a Springboks star has suffered a season-ending injury, which means he is set to be out for a long period in 2026.

The South African rugby star's injury comes as bad news for both his club and the Springboks as he's now expected to undergo surgery in a few days.

Source: Briefly News