Rassie Erasmus announced the Springboks squad to play against Wales this coming weekend

The starting XV comprised nine changes, as several key players had returned to their overseas clubs and rugby unions

Cobus Reinach set to achieve a personal milestone and earn his 50th Test cap

The Springboks squad to play against Wales this coming Saturday, 29 November 2025, was announced by head coach Rassie Erasmus on Thursday, 27 November.

Erasmus made nine changes to the team that defeated Ireland last weekend in Dublin, a win that was the first on Irish soil since 2012 and a first ever over Ireland for Erasmus.

Rassie Erasmus, right, and Ireland assistant coach Jonathan Sexton before the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Image: Ramsey Cardy

Most key players are missing from the squad as they have returned to their clubs overseas and to rugby unions, as the match falls outside the international window. Eight new players were named in the starting XV, and one had to be a positional adjustment.

Three of the players who were in the starting squad last weekend found themselves on the bench. Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach will accomplish a personal milestone as he earns his 50th test cap.

Key players missing from the Springboks squad

Recently named World Rugby Men’s 15 Player of the Year, Malcolm Marx, leads the notable absentees from the team, including Thomas du Toit, Jesse Kriel, Boan Venter, Lood de Jager, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Grant Williams, Handre Pollard, Manie Libbok, and Cheslin Kolbe. Edwil van der Merwe misses out as well, as he returned to South Africa after he became a new dad over the weekend.

Kolisi leads the squad with Reinach playing 50th test match

Captain Siya Kolisi will lead the squad in the last Test and will be joined by a crop of players from last weekend's game, including fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ruan Nortje (lock), Jasper Wiese (No 8), Canan Moodie (wing), Damian de Allende (centre), and Damian Willemse (fullback).

Erasmus has opted for a formidable front row featuring hooker Johan Grobbelaar alongside props Wilco Louw and Gerhard Steenekamp, the latter earning his first Test start. Behind them, Jean Kleyn and Ruben Nortje anchor the tight five, with Kolisi, Franco Mostert, and Jasper Wiese rounding out a hard-working loose trio.

In the backline, the playmaking duties fall to Morne van den Berg and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at halfback. Andre Esterhuizen, operating in his hybrid role, partners with Damian de Allende in midfield, while Canan Moodie and Ethan Hooker line up out wide. Damian Willemse once again slots in at fullback to complete the starting XV.

Cobus Reinach celebrates scoring his team's second try with teammates Cheslin Kolbe, Damian Willemse and Jasper Wiese during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match. Image: Charles McQuillan

Erasmus expressed his delight at Reinach reaching the milestone of 50 Tests, noting that he made his debut in 2014. He described Cobus as a true team player and a standout performer both this season and over the years, and said the team was thrilled to see him achieve this landmark.

