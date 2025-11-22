Springboks Malcolm Marx Named World Rugby Player of the Year After Standout Season
Springboks powerhouse hooker, Malcolm Marx, has capped off a remarkable year by being crowned the World Rugby Player of the Year.
The 31-year-old edged out teammates Pieter-Steph du Toit and Ox Nche, along with French star Louis Bielle-Biarrey, to claim the sport’s top individual honour.
His win marks the first time a hooker has taken the award since Keith Wood did so back in 2001, underscoring the rare impact Marx continues to have on the global stage.
Marx’s exceptional form in the Springboks’ 2025 campaign
Marx has been central to South Africa’s consistency throughout 2025, starting in 11 of their 13 Tests to date. He has crossed the tryline five times this season, boosting his international tally to an impressive 27 tries. His performances have been defined by relentless physicality, leadership in the set-piece, and a work rate that consistently shifts momentum in the Springboks’ favour.
World Rugby Player of the Year Award caps dominant performances
This year’s biggest moments belonged to Marx. He was influential in South Africa’s commanding 43–10 victory over the All Blacks in Wellington and delivered one of his finest Test displays during the Springboks’ 32–17 triumph over France in Saint-Denis.
With one fixture remaining against Wales, Marx’s recognition as World Rugby Player of the Year feels like the culmination of a season in which he shaped matches both with and without the ball.
