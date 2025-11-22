Saint Eloi Lupopo assistant coach Yassine Salmi insisted that their 3-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League group stage opener had nothing to do with the absence of head coach Guy Bukasa or star player Dieumerci Amale Mukoko.

Nuno Santos scored twice for Sundowns, while Marcelo Allende added a rare goal, with Ramos Kashala netting Lupopo’s only strike at Loftus Versfeld.

The match served as a baptism of fire in what is widely regarded as a Group of Death, which also features MC Alger and Al Hilal. On Friday, Rulani Mokwena’s MC Alger side suffered a 2-1 loss to Sudanese opponents, highlighting the tough competition in the group.

St Eloi Lupopo assistant coach Yassine Salmi reflected on their defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League opener, noting that while his team performed well in the first half, they lost focus and were inefficient in front of goal. Sundowns, he said, were more concentrated and clinical, which allowed them to score twice.

Salmi downplayed the influence of individual players, including Dieumerci Mukoko, stressing that victories and losses are collective. He emphasised that the key issue was maintaining focus and converting chances, rather than blaming the absence of specific players or tactical decisions.

He added that the team’s second-half inefficiency ultimately cost them the match and that they will work on improving their finishing in future games. Salmi expressed confidence in Lupopo’s strength at home and looked forward to the upcoming fixtures in Lubumbashi.

For their next CAF Champions League outing, Lupopo will host Hilal, using TP Mazembe Stadium following an agreement with their domestic rivals.

