Gavin “Stability Unit” Lane, the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana defender, has shared his thoughts on Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s rumored move to Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire FC.

Reports indicate that Mbokazi arrived in the United States on Friday with his agent to discuss a potential transfer worth around R52 million. The 20-year-old has experienced a meteoric rise since making his professional debut for Pirates in March 2025.

Just three months after his first senior appearance, Mbokazi earned a call-up to Bafana Bafana and quickly became a vital figure in Hugo Broos’ squad. His importance was underscored when he was held back from participating in the FIFA Under-20 World Cup to remain available for South Africa’s key 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

This season, Mbokazi was named Pirates’ vice-captain but has often worn the armband more than club captain Nkosinathi Sibisi. With his growing reputation, Chicago Fire are reportedly showing strong interest in securing the centre-back.

Despite the MLS buzz, Broos has previously stated that Mbokazi is ready for a move to Europe. The former Cameroon coach has also expressed reservations about the MLS, citing the extensive travel demands it places on players representing their national teams.

Lane described the potential move as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” noting that Major League Soccer is strong, well-sponsored, and offers good football, and he encouraged Mbokazi to give it a try. He added that, in the bigger picture, a move to the MLS could serve as a stepping stone to the English Premier League, citing players like Lucas Radebe, Mark Fish, Shaun Bartlett, and Lyle Foster, who is currently performing well at Burnley FC.

Lane emphasized that while Mbokazi has already been doing well, gaining experience abroad is important given his age. He also expressed confidence that a move to the MLS would not harm Mbokazi’s chances of representing Bafana Bafana at the World Cup, highlighting the player’s youth and potential.

Source: Briefly News