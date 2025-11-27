Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has weighed in on Hugo Broos’ preliminary Bafana Bafana squad for the forthcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Belgian coach unveiled a 55-man Bafana Bafana team on Monday, November 24, 2025, for the upcoming continental tournament in Morocco next month, with few unexpected selections.

Khumalo expressed full support for the team Broos has selected, emphasizing the importance of maintaining cohesion within a group he has worked with for a long time, while also noting the coach has limited time to experiment.

According to Khumalo on the 10Bet Podcast, the coach faces a significant challenge, and it is difficult to introduce players who are still adjusting to his philosophy. He explained that most of the players called up—around 90 to 95 percent—already understand the coach and the social dynamics that influence performance.

The Bafana Bafana legend added that, given the schedule, the coach would have limited opportunities for another international game before the team travels to Morocco, so the squad selection focuses on keeping the core intact while maintaining the social cohesion the coach and his technical team value.

Source: Briefly News