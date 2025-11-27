Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has narrated how a Premier Soccer League coach humbled him after their recent meeting.

The ex-Al Ahly coach has been linked with a return to the Betway Premiership since leaving the league couple of years ago.

Kaizer Chiefs have been constantly linked with the South African coach even before they parted ways with Nasreddine Nabi this season.

Mosimane revealed how Lehlohonolo Seema humbled him during a visit to Siwelele United FC, where Seema, now the club’s coach, reminded both the players and the chairman that Mosimane had once paid for his coaching education.

Mosimane expressed pride in seeing his former player coaching in the Premier League, noting that such moments are more meaningful than winning trophies and that hearing his ex-players reflect on their shared experiences humbles him.

He has long supported former players through his Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools (PMSS) program, which employs several retired players as coaches in different regions, demonstrating his commitment to life after football for those he has coached or played with.

A strong advocate for coaching education, Mosimane has covered the costs of numerous coaching courses over the years and continues to do so through his PMSS program.

