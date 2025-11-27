South African tactician Pitso Mosimane has expressed his excitement after seeing his former players during his time with Mamelodi Sundowns doing well after retiring from football.

The 61-year-old is rated as one of the best African coaches with his success with Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly setting him apart from other coaches on the continent. During his coaching career, he won three CAF Champions League trophies (one with the Brazilians and two with Al Ahly) and earned two bronze medals at the FIFA Club World Cup. continues to take a break from managing on the sidelines.

Mosimane, who was linked with Kaizer Chiefs' job after Nasreddine Nabi parted ways with the club, is still without a coaching job.

On the sidelines of LaLiga, while celebrating 10 years in African football with SuperSport TV, Mosimane praised the work of Sibusiso Vilakazi, Teko Modise, and Hlompho Kekana. He expressed pride in seeing Vilakazi succeed, noting that players like Valdez and Teko are now on television doing match analysis after their playing careers. Mosimane emphasised that coaching goes beyond just teaching football skills; it’s about preparing players for life so they can sustain themselves after retiring.

He explained that winning trophies was never his sole priority. What brings him pride is seeing former players applying the lessons he taught, particularly in match analysis, a skill he encouraged them to develop.

According to Mosimane, Sibusiso Vilakazi and Teko Modise were like coaches on the pitch due to their tactical awareness, and Hlompho Kekana’s work with SABC exemplifies the success of life after football.

Reflecting on their progress, Mosimane said that seeing Vilakazi and Teko analyse games on TV is especially rewarding, as he remembers encouraging—and sometimes pushing—them to take match analysis seriously. Today, he believes they are “living the dream,” demonstrating the lasting impact of his guidance both on and off the pitch.

Source: Briefly News