Stefan Terblanche, once a winger for the Springboks, has compared new Wales head coach Steve Tandy to South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus ahead of the year-ending Test on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

Springboks are heading into the match after defeating Ireland over the weekend, which is their first win in Dublin since 2012.

Terblanche, who played alongside former flanker Tandy between 2003 and 2007 at the Ospreys and also featured for the Springboks with ex-back-rower Erasmus, said that many people might think he is “mad,” but Tandy reminds him a lot of Rassie Erasmus. He explained that both men thought deeply about the game and would often analyse matches even while playing cards after fixtures, which he believes gave them a competitive edge at the time.

The 37-cap international, who still keeps in touch with the 45-year-old Tandy—whose attacking approach recently helped Wales secure a first home win in two years—said there has been significant improvement, although it is not an overnight fix. He added that Tandy may not impose everything immediately, but once he settles in, the benefits for Welsh rugby under a coach like Steve will become clear.

In stark contrast to Tandy’s evolving Wales team, Erasmus’s South Africa remain unbeaten in this Autumn Nations Series, having secured victories over Japan, France, Italy and Ireland. With the next Rugby World Cup in Australia now halfway through its cycle, the Springboks are still in a strong position to defend their title, although some of their key players are beginning to age. Siya Kolisi, the iconic Springbok captain, will be 36 when the tournament begins, while flyhalf Handré Pollard will be 33.

Terblanche noted that there are certain players whose longevity may start to raise questions—not because of their performance, but due to their age and the amount of rugby they have played. He explained that he trusts Rassie Erasmus will have a plan, alongside his management staff, to carefully manage players such as Pollard and Kolisi.

He emphasised that keeping Erasmus in charge for the next two years is crucial, adding that Erasmus follows his own unique approach, which, right now, is proving successful for South Africa.

