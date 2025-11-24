Malcolm Marx became only the fourth South African to claim the World Rugby Player of the Year award

The Springboks hooker credited his win to team support and squad cohesion, not just individual performance

Marx capped a stellar 2025 season with standout victories over Ireland, the All Blacks, and France

Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx capped a stellar 2025 season by being named World Rugby Player of the Year on Saturday, 22 November, in Dublin.

Malcolm Marx is stopped by the Argentine defence during the Rugby Championship match between the Springboks and Argentina at Allianz Stadium. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Marx became just the fourth South African to receive the honour, joining Springbok legends Bryan Habana, Schalk Burger, and Pieter-Steph du Toit, who won the award twice in 2019 and 2024. The award was presented by former Springbok great Victor Matfield at the Aviva Stadium shortly after South Africa’s win over Ireland.

Marx faced strong competition from teammate du Toit, prop Ox Nche, and France’s Louise Bielle-Biarrey. Du Toit had the chance to become only the third player in history to win the award three times, following in the footsteps of All Blacks Dan Carter and Richie McCaw. By winning, Marx also became the first hooker to earn the accolade since Ireland’s Keith Wood in 2001.

Marx admitted the achievement had yet to fully sink in. He credited the award to the team environment, coaching staff, and fellow players, describing the Springboks squad as a tight-knit group.

He emphasised that the honour was not just an individual accolade but a team achievement, praising the structures and support that allowed players to perform at their best.

“It’s not just for me, it’s for our team, it’s for South Africa,” he said.

Malcolm Marx in action during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Image: John Dickson

Source: Getty Images

Springboks’ dominant Dublin performance

The Springboks arrived in Dublin seeking their first win there since 2012 and controlled the game from the opening exchanges. They capitalised on Ireland’s repeated indiscipline to score four tries against a side that spent long periods reduced to 14 men. Despite Ireland’s defensive resilience, South Africa’s dominance in the scrum and at the breakdown ultimately shaped the contest.

Marx described the match as a challenging encounter, noting the quality of Ireland’s pack. He said the Springboks knew they had to grind out the game and maintain relentless pressure to secure the win.

See the tweet below:

He also acknowledged Ireland’s strong second-half defence, which held South Africa at bay despite a few penalties. Marx concluded that the game highlighted the opposition’s quality while underlining the Springboks’ cohesion and finishing ability.

The victory offered vindication for the Springboks, who had previously been on the receiving end of red cards in recent weeks. With one more match remaining against Wales next weekend, head coach Rassie Erasmus will be encouraged by the team’s forward dominance and historic breakthrough in Dublin.

Marx’s season-defining moments also included his commanding display in South Africa’s 43–10 win over the All Blacks in Wellington and one of his finest Test performances during the Springboks’ 32–17 triumph over France in Saint-Denis, cementing his claim as the world’s premier player in 2025.

Sacha fires back after ‘windgat’ claims

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok sensation Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has fired a pointed response at critics who have branded him “arrogant” and “windgat”, turning the noise into fuel after another standout performance for South Africa.

Sacha posted a carousel of match moments on Instagram on Saturday, the very incidents that had dominated online chatter

Source: Briefly News