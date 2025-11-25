South Africa and Wales are set for a challenging Test in Cardiff as both squads grapple with player shortages caused by the out-of-window fixture

Rassie Erasmus enters the final match of the tour with selection headaches after losing key backs and facing further uncertainty around overseas-based stars

Wales are also weakened, with several top players unavailable and a senior wing suspended ahead of Saturday’s encounter

The Springboks are in Cardiff for the final match of their Autumn Nations Series tour, where they will face Wales on Saturday, 29 November 2025.

Rassie Erasmus’ side arrived in strong form, riding a superb run that has seen them defeat Japan at Wembley, edge France at the Stade de France, outplay Italy, and overcome a resilient Ireland this past weekend.

Erasmus is expected to confirm his 23-man squad on Thursday, 27 November. However, his selection options have already narrowed after speedster Edwill van der Merwe withdrew from camp and returned to South Africa for the birth of his child.

Both teams are now preparing under unusual pressure, with the match falling outside World Rugby’s official Test window and squads on either side feeling the pinch.

Springboks face major selection challenges for Wales test

South Africa is bracing for further disruptions, as several Europe-based players may not be released by their clubs. Thomas du Toit (Bath), Boan Venter (Edinburgh) and RG Snyman (Leinster) are among those at risk of missing the fixture, while Japan-based stars, including Manie Libbok, could also be recalled before the weekend.

The Boks are already without Kurt-Lee Arendse, who suffered a concussion during the Italy clash. Erasmus must still decide whether to attempt to recall Van der Merwe or proceed without the wing for the final Test.

Local players remain available after SA Rugby and the URC franchises agreed on compensation for the additional 2025 fixture, the team’s 15th Test of a demanding season. According to Rapport, the Bulls, Lions, Stormers and Sharks will each receive around R285,000 per Springbok selected. Those not chosen for Cardiff will rejoin their clubs as URC preparations intensify.

Wales is also hit by player unavailability

Wales head coach Steve Tandy is dealing with similar complications. Ten players who featured against the All Blacks are contracted to clubs in the English Premiership or French Top 14, neither of which is obliged to release talent for out-of-window Tests.

The hosts will also be without seasoned wing Josh Adams, who begins a three-week suspension following his red card in the recent Test against Japan.

South Africa will aim to end the series on a positive note with another all-round exceptional display.

