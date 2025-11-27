Springboks boss Rassie Erasmus insisted he was left with no choice but to go with a 7–1 split on the bench, adding Ntuthuko Mchunu and mobi-unit coach Duane Vermeulen as the extra options in jerseys 24 and 25.

South Africa are heading into the match after their three consecutive wins over France in Paris, Italy in Turin and Ireland in Dublin.

With numerous first-choice players absent, Erasmus unveiled a weakened lineup and confirmed to the media that prop Ntuthuko Mchunu had been registered as player No. 24, while the retired Vermeulen was included as No. 25.

Cobus Reinach is set to reach his 50th Test appearance, standing out as the sole backline player in the 7‑1 bench formation. He is expected to cover both scrumhalf and wing positions, although Erasmus noted that loose forward Kwagga Smith and flanker Ben-Jason Dixon could also slot into the backline if needed.

Erasmus on playing mobi-unit coach vs Wales

Erasmus confirmed that the squad is just two injuries shy of calling on mobi-unit coach Duane Vermeulen for their Saturday Test clash with Wales in Cardiff.

Vermeulen retired after the 2023 Rugby World Cup with 76 Test caps and is now part of the Rassie's coaching crew.

When questioned about Wales’ recent fortunes in rugby, Erasmus acknowledged their past successes and passionate approach, expressing confidence that they could find a way back, while noting that their much younger squad could pose a challenge for the Springboks with their relentless drive over 80 minutes, though he added that with the right mindset, his team could grind it out and eventually pull ahead on the scoreboard.

