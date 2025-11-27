Ireland rugby star James Ryan has been hit with a suspension after being sent off during last weekend's defeat against the Springboks at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The 29-year-old first received a yellow card from referee Matthew Carley, but the punishment was later upgraded to a 20-minute red card after a high hit on Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx, who was crowned the 2025 World Rugby Player of the Year.

The Ireland lock is certain to miss Leinster’s clash with the Dragons on Friday, November 28, 2025, a fixture he probably wouldn’t have featured in anyway after playing all four of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series games.

Ryan banned for Springboks' red card

According to report, the World Rugby disciplinary committee has decided to ban Ryan for three matches following a dangerous ruck clearout that got him a red card against Boks.

The British and Irish Lions star could reduce his suspension to only two fixtures by featuring in World Rugby’s Coaching Intervention Programme.

He will also be unavailable for the Champions Cup opener against Harlequins on December 6, but he may be fit to rejoin the squad for the trip to Leicester on December 12.

The World Rugby disciplinary committee decision sparked different opinions from Boks fans on social media.

Les VW said:

"For 3 matches only, and SA players are banned for no less than 4 matches, sometimes as many as 8 matches. The biased treatment by the IRB Disciplinary Committee continues."

Ockert Harmse wrote:

"For once, we get the benefit of it because we normally are nailed all over the world, but they didn't know what we know. Hahahaha."

Malcolm Tinley shared:

"The 6 Nation Crowd when they play Dirty. They don't get Banned like South Hemispheres gets punished and Feathered. Colonialism at its Best. Although the Irish supporters are very Quiet."

Paul Dobson reacted:

"That's fair, as it was a premeditated hit. It was not a tackle requiring a fraction of a second decision-making."

Tim Schumann commented:

"Not sure I understand the system - everyone else 4-6 matches. Though this probably takes time into consideration. That is: next matches in February, so fair enough. Almost harsh."

Kelvin Bromfield implied:

"I don't believe these IRB officials. Terrible, our guys gettin' long bans and thesevwankerbeho fontbdtop being dirty."

Stuart Manford

"What a joke!!! 6 down to 3. How does he get less than Lood? World Rugby are funny!!!"

Source: Briefly News