Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has shared his thoughts on refereeing decisions during South Africa's resounding victory over Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, 22 November 2025.

The Springboks have had their fair share of controversial decisions in their last two games, but England’s Matthew Carley delivered a solid performance in Dublin with the whistle, handling immense pressure as several crucial decisions came his way.

Erasmus on refereeing decisions against Ireland

Commenting on the frantic nature of the match, with cards being shown throughout, Erasmus said such situations were not unusual for the Springboks, who had previously dealt with red cards in their victories over France and Italy in their last two matches before facing Ireland.

Erasmus explained that the team had faced games where they had to grind out results despite red cards or concussions and described the recent match as very physical. He agreed with the 20-minute red card decision, noting it allowed another player to come onto the field.

He added that while the Springboks were dominant for much of the game, they struggled to capitalise when inside the 22-metre area, making the match hectic and challenging to manage with players going off and returning. Erasmus concluded that this is part of Test match rugby, where understanding and managing such situations is crucial.

Sharing more thoughts on the scrums, Malcolm Marx, who received his World Rugby award from former Springbok Lock Victor Matfield immediately after the match, described the encounter as tough. He admitted that having so many scrums was physically demanding on the neck, but acknowledged that Ireland fielded a strong side with a powerful pack.

Marx explained that the Springboks had to grind it out and apply maximum pressure to earn rewards from the scrums. He added that Ireland performed exceptionally well in the second half to withstand the pressure, conceding only a few penalties, and praised them as a quality side that demonstrated their strength on the field.

Source: Briefly News