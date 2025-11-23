Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has commented on his team's performance following their 24-13 win over Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, 22 November 2025.

The victory marked the Springboks’ first in Dublin since 2012 and only their second triumph against Ireland in six encounters. While the Boks will be pleased with the win, they will be disappointed with their performance, having dominated much of the match but failing to secure a decisive victory thanks to some brilliant Irish defence, especially in their own 22-metre area. The win marks their fourth successive win after defeating Japan, France and Italy earlier in their end-of-year tour.

Erasmus on Springboks' performance vs Ireland

Erasmus admitted after the match that while their performance in the win against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium was not flawless, the team was delighted to end a 13-year winless streak in Dublin. He described the win as significant, noting that Ireland had dominated their encounters over the years.

The South African rugby coach highlighted that, looking at the last five games, the European rugby nation still held a slight edge with three wins to two, so the team would not get carried away with the result—but he added light-heartedly that “the beer tastes a little better.”

Erasmus, speaking during the post-match press conference, expressed gratitude for being able to secure the win after a long season, pointing out that many players would soon return to Japan, while others would participate in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship the following week.

Despite the challenges, Erasmus said the team was proud to grind out a victory against such a strong opponent on their home turf for the first time in over a decade.

Source: Briefly News