Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has reacted to South Africa's mouthwatering win over Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, 22 November 2025.

The 34-year-old, who has been in the news due to his rumoured relationship with Rachel John, captained the South African rugby side to victory against Ireland for the first time since 2012.

Kolisi hails referees and coaches

Siya Kolisi praised the coaches and referees for their consistent communication throughout the match, explaining that it helped the team make effective decisions at halftime.

He noted that they were always aware of what was happening on the field, which allowed them to capitalise on penalties, exploit Ireland’s numerical disadvantage and use the scrum to their advantage.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus was also gracious in victory as he reflected on the physicality of his team’s performance against Ireland. He acknowledged that Ireland had also been extremely physical, making crucial tackles and turnovers inside the 22-metre area, and said he did not think the visitors came off second best. Erasmus noted that if Ireland had scored in the final four minutes, the game could have swung back in their favour.

He admitted that the Springboks’ performance was not perfect but emphasised that they were relieved to finally remove a longstanding “monkey on their backs.” Erasmus added that the match was not about revenge, as some had suggested, but about correcting past mistakes. While the Springboks were dominant in the scrums, he acknowledged they were not superior in every department and explained that their strategy accounted for Ireland being reduced to seven men.

The team is set to depart for Wales on Sunday for the final match of their November tour in Cardiff.

Source: Briefly News