Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has reflected on the Brazilians facing their former manager Rulani Mokwena in their next match in the CAF Champions League.

The last season finalist began this season's group stage with a 3-1 home win over Saint Eloi Lupopo, a team that knocked out Masandawana's Premier Soccer League rivals Orlando Pirates from the competition.

Cardoso’s men moved to the summit of their group table, tied on points with Al Hilal but edging ahead on goal difference, after the Sudanese giants sealed a 2-1 victory over Mokwena’s MC Alger on Friday.

Cardoso said that although the Brazilians will face Mokwena’s team in Algeria next weekend, they will approach the game the same way they prepare for any other opponent. He downplayed the significance of coming up against the former Sundowns coach, describing it as just a minor detail.

The Portuguese tactician explained that their focus is simply on the next Champions League match, where they will analyse the opposition’s behaviour, prepare accordingly for the trip, and hope their best performance will be enough to secure three points. For him, it is business as usual.

Sundowns will take on Alger on Friday, 28 November at 21:00, before wrapping up the year with a Betway Premiership encounter against Siwelele FC on 3 December.

Source: Briefly News