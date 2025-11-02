Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has opened up on Peter Shalulile’s strong run despite coming from the uncertainty over his future at the club.

The Namibian striker was the subject of intense transfer speculation, with a move to Tunisian club Espérance de Tunis said to have come close to completion.

In a major turn of events during the early stages of the season, the transfer speculation faded, and the 32-year-old remained with the Tshwane giants.

Despite making only six starts across his 11 matches, the centre-forward has still managed to find the back of the net four times in all competitions this season.

Source: Briefly News