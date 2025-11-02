Mamelodi Sundowns missed out on the chance to extend their lead in the Betway Premiership table after dropping points against Orlando Pirates this weekend.

The Brazilians have won the last eight South African league title and are hoping to make it ninth successive seasons this campaign.

Miguel Cardoso's side have started the season poorly, but are still top of the league table, but could lose that position if Pirates play their outstanding matches and win.

Football analyst Uche Anuma in an exclusive interview with Briefly News suggested that Sundowns might lose the Betway Premiership title this season.

"Mamelodi Sundowns are not looking strong like they were last season in the league, and could lose the title to either Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs if they are not careful," he said.

"It is glaring that the Brazilians are missing a top player like Lucas Ribeiro this season, and are not killing off games in the league to show their dominance like the last term."

Source: Briefly News