Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has admitted that Orlando Pirates currently have an edge in terms of squad depth, making them stronger and better positioned to mount a sustained title challenge this season.

Following their 1-1 draw at Loftus Versfeld, which kept Sundowns three points clear at the top of the Betway Premiership despite playing two games more, Cardoso acknowledged that Pirates have built a formidable squad capable of competing across multiple fronts.

The Portuguese tactician noted that the Buccaneers’ depth gives them an advantage as the season progresses, particularly with the demands of domestic and continental competitions.

Cardoso elaborated on his earlier comments about Orlando Pirates’ strength in depth, explaining that the Soweto giants have significantly improved their squad balance compared to previous seasons.

He pointed out that Pirates’ ability to make changes without losing intensity is what sets them apart, crediting their transfer activity for strengthening every department of the team.

The Sundowns coach noted that several players who were key figures for Pirates last season are now struggling to make the matchday squad — a clear sign of the competition for places within the team.

Cardoso added that he instructed his players to capitalize on Pirates’ limited attacking options in their recent clash, as some of the club’s usual game-changers were unavailable. He emphasised that with the likes of Mofokeng and Sebelebele missing, Pirates lacked the same level of attacking threat from the bench that they would normally have.

He concluded by acknowledging that if those players had been available, Pirates could have posed a greater challenge to his side.

Source: Briefly News