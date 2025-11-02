Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye has praised Orlando Pirates youngster Camren Dansin for his brilliant goal against Mamelodi Sundowns, commending the player for taking a bold risk that paid off.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who was a surprise inclusion in the starting lineup at Loftus Stadium, produced a moment of magic to cancel out Peter Shalulile’s opener.

His stunning strike helped Pirates secure a valuable point in the capital, keeping them third on the Betway Premiership log with 19 points from 10 matches — just three points behind league leaders Sundowns.

Khanye admitted that Dansin did not have the best overall performance against Mamelodi Sundowns but lauded the youngster’s bravery and technique in scoring such a spectacular goal.

Speaking on iDiski TV, Khanye said he initially questioned coach Nasreddine Nabi’s decision to start the 20-year-old, suggesting it was like “throwing him into the deep end.” However, he praised the player’s composure and execution.

He highlighted the midfielder’s development background, noting that The School of Excellence has produced some of South Africa’s finest talents. Khanye revealed that he spoke with one of the coaches there, Gavin Silango, who expressed pride in Dansin’s progress.

While stressing that there’s still more to come from the youngster, Khanye applauded his courage, stating that scoring against Sundowns is never easy and that taking such a bold shot showed great confidence. He concluded by saying that “the best players in the world take risks,” and Dansin’s willingness to do so deserved recognition.

