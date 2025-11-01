Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has explained why he started Camren Dansin in their 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership this weekend.

The South African youngster was influential in the Pirates' midfield and scored a wonderful strike to equalise for the Bucs after Peter Shalulile gave the hosts the lead.

The 20-year-old was a surprise inclusion in the Pirates’ midfield, as coach Ouaddou opted to leave more experienced players like Patrick Maswanganyi and Sipho Mbule on the bench.

Ouaddou admitted after the match that his decision to start the youngster was a risky one that could have drawn criticism had it failed.

However, he emphasised that he will continue to give young players opportunities. He explained that, as someone who has worked in player development for several years, he believes it is important to give talented South African youngsters the platform to shine.

The former Marumo Gallants head coach added that the experience gained from such big matches would help players like Dansin grow and develop, reaffirming his commitment to continue trusting and nurturing local youth talent.

Source: Briefly News